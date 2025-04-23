Valute / SNGX
SNGX: Soligenix Inc
2.69 USD 0.07 (2.54%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNGX ha avuto una variazione del -2.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.62 e ad un massimo di 2.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Soligenix Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SNGX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.62 2.82
Intervallo Annuale
1.09 6.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.76
- Apertura
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.69
- Ask
- 2.99
- Minimo
- 2.62
- Massimo
- 2.82
- Volume
- 493
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.58%
21 settembre, domenica