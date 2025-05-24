- Overview
SMOT: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF
SMOT exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.40 and at a high of 36.40.
Follow VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMOT stock price today?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock is priced at 36.40 today. It trades within 36.40 - 36.40, yesterday's close was 36.78, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SMOT shows these updates.
Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF is currently valued at 36.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.21% and USD. View the chart live to track SMOT movements.
How to buy SMOT stock?
You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF shares at the current price of 36.40. Orders are usually placed near 36.40 or 36.70, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SMOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMOT stock?
Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.93 - 37.69 and current price 36.40. Many compare 0.91% and 14.43% before placing orders at 36.40 or 36.70. Explore the SMOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the past year was 37.69. Within 27.93 - 37.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) over the year was 27.93. Comparing it with the current 36.40 and 27.93 - 37.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMOT stock split?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.78, and 4.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.78
- Open
- 36.40
- Bid
- 36.40
- Ask
- 36.70
- Low
- 36.40
- High
- 36.40
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- 0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.43%
- Year Change
- 4.21%
- Act
- 1.6%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 1.8%
