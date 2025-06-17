Currencies / SLRX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SLRX: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
5.69 USD 0.24 (4.40%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLRX exchange rate has changed by 4.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.21 and at a high of 5.90.
Follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLRX News
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals files prospectus for $2.6 million at-the-market offering
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 18 to August 22) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals to implement 1-for-15 reverse stock split
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- US Stocks Mixed; Procter & Gamble Posts Upbeat Earnings - Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX), AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM)
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock soars after Nasdaq extends compliance deadline
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals granted Nasdaq extension to regain listing compliance
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals amends merger agreement to allow debt-for-equity exchange
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals shareholders approve reverse stock split and share issuance
- What's Going On With Salarius Pharmaceuticals Shares Today? - Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
- Why Lennar Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
Daily Range
5.21 5.90
Year Range
0.43 7.20
- Previous Close
- 5.45
- Open
- 5.28
- Bid
- 5.69
- Ask
- 5.99
- Low
- 5.21
- High
- 5.90
- Volume
- 402
- Daily Change
- 4.40%
- Month Change
- 3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 658.67%
- Year Change
- 295.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev