SLND-WT: Southland Holdings, Inc.
SLND-WT exchange rate has changed by 30.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1675 and at a high of 0.2000.
Follow Southland Holdings, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLND-WT stock price today?
Southland Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 0.1953 today. It trades within 30.20%, yesterday's close was 0.1500, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of SLND-WT shows these updates.
Does Southland Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Southland Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 0.1953. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -32.66% and USD. View the chart live to track SLND-WT movements.
How to buy SLND-WT stock?
You can buy Southland Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.1953. Orders are usually placed near 0.1953 or 0.1983, while 9 and 16.04% show market activity. Follow SLND-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLND-WT stock?
Investing in Southland Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0755 - 0.3700 and current price 0.1953. Many compare 41.93% and -11.23% before placing orders at 0.1953 or 0.1983. Explore the SLND-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Southland Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Southland Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 0.3700. Within 0.0755 - 0.3700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Southland Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Southland Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND-WT) over the year was 0.0755. Comparing it with the current 0.1953 and 0.0755 - 0.3700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLND-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLND-WT stock split?
Southland Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1500, and -32.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.1500
- Open
- 0.1683
- Bid
- 0.1953
- Ask
- 0.1983
- Low
- 0.1675
- High
- 0.2000
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 30.20%
- Month Change
- 41.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.23%
- Year Change
- -32.66%
