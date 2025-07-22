Currencies / SKYT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SKYT: SkyWater Technology Inc
11.51 USD 0.13 (1.14%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SKYT exchange rate has changed by 1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.10 and at a high of 11.56.
Follow SkyWater Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKYT News
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Presents at B. Riley 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:SKYT) 2025-09-15
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Presents at Piper Sandler 4th Annual Growth Frontiers Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:SKYT)
- SkyWater Technology (SKYT) director sells $2.5m in stock
- Investors Heavily Search SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT): Here is What You Need to Know
- Quantum Computing News: IBM and AMD Partner on Hybrid Systems, Q-CTRL Wins DARPA Contracts, Quantinuum Valued at $10 Billion - TipRanks.com
- SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- SkyWater Technology: More Than A Foundry, A Grounded Bet On The Quantum Revolution
- SkyWater technology director sells $3.76 million in shares
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) is a Trending Stock
- SkyWater Shares Jump on Q2 Earnings Beat, Robust Q3 Guidance
- Wall Street Analysts See SkyWater Technology (SKYT) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Skywater Technology earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- SkyWater Q2 2025 slides: Fab 25 acquisition to double revenue despite current quarter dip
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SkyWater Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- SkyWater licenses Infineon’s mixed-signal IP for domestic chip production
- Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Is Trending Stock SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) a Buy Now?
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Daily Range
11.10 11.56
Year Range
5.67 19.00
- Previous Close
- 11.38
- Open
- 11.45
- Bid
- 11.51
- Ask
- 11.81
- Low
- 11.10
- High
- 11.56
- Volume
- 2.760 K
- Daily Change
- 1.14%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.88%
- Year Change
- 27.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%