Valute / SKYT
SKYT: SkyWater Technology Inc
13.76 USD 0.25 (1.85%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SKYT ha avuto una variazione del 1.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.14 e ad un massimo di 14.23.
Segui le dinamiche di SkyWater Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.14 14.23
Intervallo Annuale
5.67 19.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.51
- Apertura
- 13.56
- Bid
- 13.76
- Ask
- 14.06
- Minimo
- 13.14
- Massimo
- 14.23
- Volume
- 5.141 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 93.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 52.38%
20 settembre, sabato