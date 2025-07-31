QuotazioniSezioni
SKYT: SkyWater Technology Inc

13.76 USD 0.25 (1.85%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SKYT ha avuto una variazione del 1.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.14 e ad un massimo di 14.23.

Segui le dinamiche di SkyWater Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.14 14.23
Intervallo Annuale
5.67 19.00
Chiusura Precedente
13.51
Apertura
13.56
Bid
13.76
Ask
14.06
Minimo
13.14
Massimo
14.23
Volume
5.141 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.85%
Variazione Mensile
19.76%
Variazione Semestrale
93.53%
Variazione Annuale
52.38%
20 settembre, sabato