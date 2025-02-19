Currencies / SKLZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SKLZ: Skillz Inc Class A
7.37 USD 0.14 (1.94%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SKLZ exchange rate has changed by 1.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.14 and at a high of 7.42.
Follow Skillz Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKLZ News
- Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Skillz stock tumbles after Tether Studios seeks to terminate agreements
- Skillz Stock Plunges Nearly 7% Pre-Market As Gaming Platform Faces Legal Battle Over Tether Studios Termination - Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)
- Skillz disputes Tether Studios contract termination, files suit in Delaware court
- Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Skillz (SKLZ) Surges 10.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Skillz appoints Todd A. Valli as chief accounting officer effective Monday
- Skillz shares validate InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 77% rally
- Skillz Stock Drops Nearly 9% After Earnings Miss, CEO Alleges Fraud by Rivals
- Skillz Earnings Miss, User Base Shrinks
- Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillz: A Cost-Cutting Gamble With A Limited Runway (NYSE:SKLZ)
Daily Range
7.14 7.42
Year Range
3.54 9.11
- Previous Close
- 7.23
- Open
- 7.14
- Bid
- 7.37
- Ask
- 7.67
- Low
- 7.14
- High
- 7.42
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 1.94%
- Month Change
- -13.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.69%
- Year Change
- 31.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%