Currencies / SIF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SIF: SIFCO Industries Inc
7.26 USD 0.10 (1.36%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SIF exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.26 and at a high of 7.43.
Follow SIFCO Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIF News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, SAP, Coca-Cola, Hamilton Beach and SIFCO Industries
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- SIFCO Stock Surges 101.1% in Three Months: What's Fueling the Rally?
- SIFCO Stock Up on Robust Q3 Earnings Recovery and Margin Expansion
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIFCO) Announces Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
7.26 7.43
Year Range
2.35 7.88
- Previous Close
- 7.36
- Open
- 7.43
- Bid
- 7.26
- Ask
- 7.56
- Low
- 7.26
- High
- 7.43
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -1.36%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 159.29%
- Year Change
- 54.80%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev