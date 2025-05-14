Currencies / SHIM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SHIM: Shimmick Corporation
3.12 USD 0.11 (3.65%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHIM exchange rate has changed by 3.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.03 and at a high of 3.18.
Follow Shimmick Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHIM News
- Goldsteen of Shimmick Corp sells shares worth $81,988
- Earnings call transcript: Shimmick Corp Q2 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Shimmick Revenue Jumps 42 Percent in Q2
- Shimmick Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 42%, launches new electrical subsidiary
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Shimmick wins $156 million in preferred bidder contracts
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells $16,831 in shares
- Shimmick wins $51 million water infrastructure contract in California
- Shimmick Corp ten percent owner sells $23,207 in stock
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells $21k in stock
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells $71k in stock
- Shimmick stock gains after launch of electrical subsidiary
- Shimmick launches electrical subsidiary to target infrastructure markets
- shimmick corp announces results of annual stockholder meeting
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells shares for $3,468
- Shimmick Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Shimmick Q1 2025 slides: improved margins despite continued net loss
Daily Range
3.03 3.18
Year Range
1.30 3.78
- Previous Close
- 3.01
- Open
- 3.07
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Low
- 3.03
- High
- 3.18
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 3.65%
- Month Change
- 9.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 73.33%
- Year Change
- 25.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%