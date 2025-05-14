货币 / SHIM
SHIM: Shimmick Corporation
2.95 USD 0.17 (5.45%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SHIM汇率已更改-5.45%。当日，交易品种以低点2.95和高点3.14进行交易。
SHIM新闻
- Goldsteen of Shimmick Corp sells shares worth $81,988
- Earnings call transcript: Shimmick Corp Q2 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Shimmick Revenue Jumps 42 Percent in Q2
- Shimmick Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 42%, launches new electrical subsidiary
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Shimmick wins $156 million in preferred bidder contracts
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells $16,831 in shares
- Shimmick wins $51 million water infrastructure contract in California
- Shimmick Corp ten percent owner sells $23,207 in stock
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells $21k in stock
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells $71k in stock
- Shimmick stock gains after launch of electrical subsidiary
- Shimmick launches electrical subsidiary to target infrastructure markets
- shimmick corp announces results of annual stockholder meeting
- Shimmick corp director Goldsteen sells shares for $3,468
- Shimmick Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Shimmick Q1 2025 slides: improved margins despite continued net loss
