Currencies / SGC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGC: Superior Group of Companies Inc
11.24 USD 0.05 (0.45%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGC exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.18 and at a high of 11.67.
Follow Superior Group of Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGC News
- Superior Group of Companies names Michael Koempel as president
- Superior Group (SGC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Superior Group (SGC) Could Rally 38.36%: Here's is How to Trade
- Superior Group (SGC) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average
- Superior Group (SGC) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Superior Group (SGC) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Wall Street Analysts See a 55.87% Upside in Superior Group (SGC): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SGC)
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Superior Group Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Superior Group (SGC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Superior Group Q1 2025 slides: Contact Centers shine as challenges persist
- Here's Why Superior Group (SGC) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Superior Group (SGC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Superior Group (SGC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Superior Uniform at Sidoti’s Conference: Strategic Diversification
- Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the Sidoti June Investor Conference
- Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference
- Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference
- Noble Capital sets $16 target for Superior Uniform stock, sees growth
- Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference
Daily Range
11.18 11.67
Year Range
9.11 18.48
- Previous Close
- 11.19
- Open
- 11.30
- Bid
- 11.24
- Ask
- 11.54
- Low
- 11.18
- High
- 11.67
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- -13.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.37%
- Year Change
- -26.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%