货币 / SGC
SGC: Superior Group of Companies Inc
11.46 USD 0.22 (1.96%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SGC汇率已更改1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点11.18和高点11.94进行交易。
关注Superior Group of Companies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
11.18 11.94
年范围
9.11 18.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.24
- 开盘价
- 11.18
- 卖价
- 11.46
- 买价
- 11.76
- 最低价
- 11.18
- 最高价
- 11.94
- 交易量
- 56
- 日变化
- 1.96%
- 月变化
- -12.12%
- 6个月变化
- 4.37%
- 年变化
- -24.80%
