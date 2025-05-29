QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SGC
SGC: Superior Group of Companies Inc

11.26 USD 0.70 (5.85%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGC ha avuto una variazione del -5.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.96 e ad un massimo di 11.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Superior Group of Companies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.96 11.90
Intervallo Annuale
9.11 18.48
Chiusura Precedente
11.96
Apertura
11.90
Bid
11.26
Ask
11.56
Minimo
10.96
Massimo
11.90
Volume
321
Variazione giornaliera
-5.85%
Variazione Mensile
-13.65%
Variazione Semestrale
2.55%
Variazione Annuale
-26.12%
21 settembre, domenica