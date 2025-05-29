통화 / SGC
SGC: Superior Group of Companies Inc
11.26 USD 0.70 (5.85%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SGC 환율이 오늘 -5.85%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.96이고 고가는 11.90이었습니다.
Superior Group of Companies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
10.96 11.90
년간 변동
9.11 18.48
- 이전 종가
- 11.96
- 시가
- 11.90
- Bid
- 11.26
- Ask
- 11.56
- 저가
- 10.96
- 고가
- 11.90
- 볼륨
- 321
- 일일 변동
- -5.85%
- 월 변동
- -13.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.55%
- 년간 변동율
- -26.12%
