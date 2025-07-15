Currencies / SFIX
SFIX: Stitch Fix Inc - Class A
5.48 USD 0.09 (1.62%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SFIX exchange rate has changed by -1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.25 and at a high of 5.56.
Follow Stitch Fix Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SFIX News
- Kroger (KR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Designer Brands (DBI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Torrid Holdings (CURV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Gap (GAP) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stitch Fix director Lake sells $760k in shares
- UAA Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, E-commerce Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Wolverine Stock Gains 15% on Solid Earnings & Revenues in Q2
- e.l.f. Beauty Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise 9% Y/Y
- CPRI Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Strategic Turnaround Gains Momentum
- SHOO Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Wholesale Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Will DECK's Soaring International Sales Redefine Its Growth Strategy?
- Stitch Fix’s Lake sells shares worth $3 million
- Tractor Supply Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comps Rise 1.5% Y/Y
- Should You Buy or Hold These 4 Retail Apparel & Shoes Stocks?
- Stitch Fix SFIX: O’Connor sells $285k in stock
- Is Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- Is Urban Outfitters' Retail Turnaround the Start of Sustained Growth?
- Street Calls of the Week
- Tapestry Hits a New 52-Week High: Is It Time to Buy Into the Rally?
- Will Signet Jewelers' Brand Differentiation Fuel Long-Term Growth?
- Stitch Fix: Signs Of Stabilization Are Emerging, But The Coast Is Far From Clear (SFIX)
- Stitch Fix: Like But Don't Love Turnaround Story (NASDAQ:SFIX)
- Bernstein reiterates Market Perform rating on Stitch Fix stock
Daily Range
5.25 5.56
Year Range
2.53 6.99
- Previous Close
- 5.57
- Open
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.48
- Ask
- 5.78
- Low
- 5.25
- High
- 5.56
- Volume
- 3.195 K
- Daily Change
- -1.62%
- Month Change
- 7.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.14%
- Year Change
- 96.42%
