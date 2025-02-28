QuotesSections
Currencies / SFB
Back to US Stock Market

SFB: Stifel Financial Corporation 5.20% Senior Notes due 2047

21.8364 USD 0.0436 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SFB exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.7899 and at a high of 21.8800.

Follow Stifel Financial Corporation 5.20% Senior Notes due 2047 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SFB News

Daily Range
21.7899 21.8800
Year Range
18.5818 23.4800
Previous Close
21.8800
Open
21.8400
Bid
21.8364
Ask
21.8394
Low
21.7899
High
21.8800
Volume
11
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
1.59%
6 Months Change
7.36%
Year Change
-6.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%