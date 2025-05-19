Currencies / SDA
SDA: SunCar Technology Group Inc
2.65 USD 0.02 (0.75%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SDA exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.55 and at a high of 2.70.
SDA News
- What's Going On With Nio Stock Wednesday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- SunCar Technology stock rises, company deepens NIO partnership
- SunCar expands partnership with NIO to enhance auto insurance services
- SunCar expects to double business with Xiaomi in 2025
- Oppenheimer sets SunCar Tech Outperform with $3.50 target
- SUNCAR TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
- BTIG maintains Buy on SunCar stock with $12 target
- SunCar Technology Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
Daily Range
2.55 2.70
Year Range
2.13 11.60
- Previous Close
- 2.67
- Open
- 2.67
- Bid
- 2.65
- Ask
- 2.95
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.70
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- -0.75%
- Month Change
- 4.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.75%
- Year Change
- -76.80%
