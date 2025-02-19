QuotesSections
SCZ
SCZ: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

77.29 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCZ exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.09 and at a high of 77.43.

Follow iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
77.09 77.43
Year Range
56.65 77.43
Previous Close
77.35
Open
77.41
Bid
77.29
Ask
77.59
Low
77.09
High
77.43
Volume
1.600 K
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
4.05%
6 Months Change
21.66%
Year Change
13.71%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev