SCHM: Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF

29.91 USD 0.33 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHM exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.58 and at a high of 29.91.

Follow Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SCHM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SCHM stock price today?

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF stock is priced at 29.91 today. It trades within 29.58 - 29.91, yesterday's close was 29.58, and trading volume reached 499. The live price chart of SCHM shows these updates.

Does Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 29.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.94% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHM movements.

How to buy SCHM stock?

You can buy Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF shares at the current price of 29.91. Orders are usually placed near 29.91 or 30.21, while 499 and 0.94% show market activity. Follow SCHM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SCHM stock?

Investing in Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.42 - 30.27 and current price 29.91. Many compare 1.29% and 16.43% before placing orders at 29.91 or 30.21. Explore the SCHM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the past year was 30.27. Within 22.42 - 30.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) over the year was 22.42. Comparing it with the current 29.91 and 22.42 - 30.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SCHM stock split?

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.58, and 7.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.58 29.91
Year Range
22.42 30.27
Previous Close
29.58
Open
29.63
Bid
29.91
Ask
30.21
Low
29.58
High
29.91
Volume
499
Daily Change
1.12%
Month Change
1.29%
6 Months Change
16.43%
Year Change
7.94%
23 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
4.06 M
Fcst
Prev
4.00 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
1.5%
Fcst
Prev
-0.2%
14:25
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
5-Year TIPS Auction
Act
1.182%
Fcst
Prev
1.650%