SCCD: Sachem Capital Corp 6.00% Notes due 2026
23.7000 USD 0.0500 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCCD exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.4300 and at a high of 23.7000.
Follow Sachem Capital Corp 6.00% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
23.4300 23.7000
Year Range
19.0000 23.9600
- Previous Close
- 23.7500
- Open
- 23.4300
- Bid
- 23.7000
- Ask
- 23.7030
- Low
- 23.4300
- High
- 23.7000
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- -0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.06%
- Year Change
- 6.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%