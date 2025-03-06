QuotesSections
SCCD
SCCD: Sachem Capital Corp 6.00% Notes due 2026

23.7000 USD 0.0500 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCCD exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.4300 and at a high of 23.7000.

Daily Range
23.4300 23.7000
Year Range
19.0000 23.9600
Previous Close
23.7500
Open
23.4300
Bid
23.7000
Ask
23.7030
Low
23.4300
High
23.7000
Volume
6
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
-0.13%
6 Months Change
12.06%
Year Change
6.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%