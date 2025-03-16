QuotesSections
SAT: Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027

24.9099 USD 0.0381 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAT exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.8850 and at a high of 24.9500.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
24.8850 24.9500
Year Range
23.9100 25.2700
Previous Close
24.9480
Open
24.8850
Bid
24.9099
Ask
24.9129
Low
24.8850
High
24.9500
Volume
7
Daily Change
-0.15%
Month Change
0.29%
6 Months Change
1.67%
Year Change
1.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%