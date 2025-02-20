Currencies / RZC
RZC: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 7.125% Fixed-Rate Res
26.0700 USD 0.0600 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RZC exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.9350 and at a high of 26.0800.
Follow Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 7.125% Fixed-Rate Res dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RZC News
Daily Range
25.9350 26.0800
Year Range
24.7400 27.0899
- Previous Close
- 26.0100
- Open
- 25.9350
- Bid
- 26.0700
- Ask
- 26.0730
- Low
- 25.9350
- High
- 26.0800
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.76%
- Year Change
- -0.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%