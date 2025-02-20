QuotesSections
Currencies / RZC
RZC: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 7.125% Fixed-Rate Res

26.0700 USD 0.0600 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RZC exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.9350 and at a high of 26.0800.

Daily Range
25.9350 26.0800
Year Range
24.7400 27.0899
Previous Close
26.0100
Open
25.9350
Bid
26.0700
Ask
26.0730
Low
25.9350
High
26.0800
Volume
31
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
1.64%
6 Months Change
2.76%
Year Change
-0.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%