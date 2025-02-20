Currencies / RZB
RZB: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floati
24.9900 USD 0.0040 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RZB exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9800 and at a high of 25.0030.
Follow Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floati dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RZB News
Daily Range
24.9800 25.0030
Year Range
24.1100 26.0000
- Previous Close
- 24.9860
- Open
- 25.0030
- Bid
- 24.9900
- Ask
- 24.9930
- Low
- 24.9800
- High
- 25.0030
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.38%
- Year Change
- -0.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%