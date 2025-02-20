QuotesSections
Currencies / RZB
RZB: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floati

24.9900 USD 0.0040 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RZB exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9800 and at a high of 25.0030.

Follow Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floati dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

RZB News

Daily Range
24.9800 25.0030
Year Range
24.1100 26.0000
Previous Close
24.9860
Open
25.0030
Bid
24.9900
Ask
24.9930
Low
24.9800
High
25.0030
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
1.05%
6 Months Change
1.38%
Year Change
-0.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%