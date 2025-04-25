Currencies / RYAN
RYAN: Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc Class A
52.22 USD 0.45 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RYAN exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.67 and at a high of 52.69.
Follow Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
51.67 52.69
Year Range
50.08 77.16
- Previous Close
- 51.77
- Open
- 52.09
- Bid
- 52.22
- Ask
- 52.52
- Low
- 51.67
- High
- 52.69
- Volume
- 2.356 K
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- -7.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.31%
- Year Change
- -21.78%
