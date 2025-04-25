QuotesSections
Currencies / RYAN
Back to US Stock Market

RYAN: Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc Class A

52.22 USD 0.45 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RYAN exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.67 and at a high of 52.69.

Follow Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RYAN News

Daily Range
51.67 52.69
Year Range
50.08 77.16
Previous Close
51.77
Open
52.09
Bid
52.22
Ask
52.52
Low
51.67
High
52.69
Volume
2.356 K
Daily Change
0.87%
Month Change
-7.36%
6 Months Change
-29.31%
Year Change
-21.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%