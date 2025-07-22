Currencies / RPRX
RPRX: Royalty Pharma plc - Class A
35.56 USD 0.41 (1.17%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RPRX exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.05 and at a high of 35.65.
Follow Royalty Pharma plc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RPRX News
- Royalty Pharma stock price target raised to $38 from $37 at UBS
- Royalty Pharma: Investor Day Upside (NASDAQ:RPRX)
- Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Investor Day 2025 Call (Transcript)
- Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NASDAQ:RPRX)
- Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BeOne Medicines stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- What's Going On With BeOne Medicines Stock Monday? - Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX), BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
- BeOne Medicines stock rises after $950 million royalty deal with Royalty Pharma
- Royalty Pharma to buy royalty interest in Amgen’s lung cancer drug for up to $950 million
- Royalty Pharma acquires Imdelltra royalty interest for $885 million
- Royalty Pharma lead independent director Fernandez steps down
- Royalty Pharma: Keep Delivering, Buy Confirmed (NASDAQ:RPRX)
- Royalty Pharma stock price target raised to $48 from $42 at BofA Securities
- Royalty Pharma earnings missed by $0.99, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q2 Earnings
- Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Royalty Pharma Q2 2025 slides: Double-digit growth and raised guidance
- Royalty Pharma stock hits 52-week high at 37.91 USD
- Countdown to Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Royalty Pharma stock hits 52-week high at 36.89 USD
- Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDGFX)
- Citi raises Royalty Pharma stock price target to $42 on CF and Tremfya growth
Daily Range
35.05 35.65
Year Range
24.05 37.56
- Previous Close
- 35.15
- Open
- 35.10
- Bid
- 35.56
- Ask
- 35.86
- Low
- 35.05
- High
- 35.65
- Volume
- 3.719 K
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- -1.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.94%
- Year Change
- 25.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%