Currencies / RILYK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RILYK: B. Riley Financial Inc - 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
24.0700 USD 0.1801 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RILYK exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.0400 and at a high of 24.3499.
Follow B. Riley Financial Inc - 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RILYK News
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Business Update Call
- B. Riley Financial: Near-Term Bankruptcy Filing Increasingly Unlikely (NASDAQ:RILY)
- The Preferred Stock IPO Market 'Unfroze' In May (NYSE:FOUR)
- B. Riley Financial: Surprise Debt Exchange Is Positive, But Major Challenges Remain (RILY)
- B. Riley: Q4 EBITDA Shows Positive Direction, But Economic Tailwinds Are Waning (RILY)
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
24.0400 24.3499
Year Range
13.2833 24.4900
- Previous Close
- 24.2501
- Open
- 24.2500
- Bid
- 24.0700
- Ask
- 24.0730
- Low
- 24.0400
- High
- 24.3499
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 3.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.23%
- Year Change
- 37.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%