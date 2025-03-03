QuotesSections
RILYK
RILYK: B. Riley Financial Inc - 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

24.0700 USD 0.1801 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RILYK exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.0400 and at a high of 24.3499.

Daily Range
24.0400 24.3499
Year Range
13.2833 24.4900
Previous Close
24.2501
Open
24.2500
Bid
24.0700
Ask
24.0730
Low
24.0400
High
24.3499
Volume
20
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
3.48%
6 Months Change
11.23%
Year Change
37.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%