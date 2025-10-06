QuotesSections
RFG: Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF

51.84 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RFG exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.84 and at a high of 51.97.

Follow Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RFG stock price today?

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock is priced at 51.84 today. It trades within 51.84 - 51.97, yesterday's close was 51.85, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of RFG shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF is currently valued at 51.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.13% and USD. View the chart live to track RFG movements.

How to buy RFG stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF shares at the current price of 51.84. Orders are usually placed near 51.84 or 52.14, while 3 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow RFG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RFG stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.88 - 53.77 and current price 51.84. Many compare 1.75% and 16.86% before placing orders at 51.84 or 52.14. Explore the RFG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the past year was 53.77. Within 37.88 - 53.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) over the year was 37.88. Comparing it with the current 51.84 and 37.88 - 53.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RFG stock split?

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.85, and 7.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.84 51.97
Year Range
37.88 53.77
Previous Close
51.85
Open
51.97
Bid
51.84
Ask
52.14
Low
51.84
High
51.97
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
1.75%
6 Months Change
16.86%
Year Change
7.13%
