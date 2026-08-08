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REAI: Intelligent Real Estate ETF
REAI exchange rate has changed by 1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.50 and at a high of 21.55.
Follow Intelligent Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is REAI stock price today?
Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 21.55 today. It trades within 21.50 - 21.55, yesterday's close was 21.20, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of REAI shows these updates.
Does Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Intelligent Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 21.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.47% and USD. View the chart live to track REAI movements.
How to buy REAI stock?
You can buy Intelligent Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 21.55. Orders are usually placed near 21.55 or 21.85, while 2 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow REAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REAI stock?
Investing in Intelligent Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.39 - 21.61 and current price 21.55. Many compare 2.23% and 11.37% before placing orders at 21.55 or 21.85. Explore the REAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Intelligent Real Estate ETF in the past year was 21.61. Within 18.39 - 21.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Intelligent Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) over the year was 18.39. Comparing it with the current 21.55 and 18.39 - 21.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REAI stock split?
Intelligent Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.20, and 12.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.20
- Open
- 21.50
- Bid
- 21.55
- Ask
- 21.85
- Low
- 21.50
- High
- 21.55
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.65%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.37%
- Year Change
- 12.47%