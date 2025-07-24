Currencies / RDW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RDW: Redwire Corporation
9.00 USD 0.08 (0.88%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RDW exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.89 and at a high of 9.60.
Follow Redwire Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDW News
- Honeywell and Redwire partner on quantum satellite security
- Why Is Redwire Stock Soaring Monday? - Redwire (NYSE:RDW), Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON)
- RedWire at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Moves in Space and Defense
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Firefly Aerospace stock with Equalweight rating
- What's Going On With Redwire (RDW) Stock Thursday? - Redwire (NYSE:RDW)
- Redwire stock rises after securing $25 million NASA contract
- Money's Tight at NASA, so Expect More Space IPOs
- BofA Securities initiates Redwire stock with Underperform rating on ownership concerns
- 17 Stocks to Play Space Race 2.0
- Redwire Stock: Acquisitions Propel Expansion - Organic Growth Is Lacking (NYSE:RDW)
- Redwire releases Acorn 2.0 simulation software for aerospace sector
- Why Redwire Stock Collapsed 30% This Week
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Redwire stock price target to $22 on EAC adjustments
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Earnings call transcript: Redwire Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock tumbles
- Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Estimates - Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Redwire Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Tandem Diabetes Care, Fortinet, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- U.S. Army awards Redwire subsidiary contract for Stalker drone systems
- Redwire Corporation (RDW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Redwire shares plunge 26% as Q2 revenue falls short, EPS disappoints
- Redwire: M&A-Driven Growth, Industry Tailwinds, And Valuation Upside (NYSE:RDW)
- Redwire stock rises after launching pharmaceutical venture SpaceMD
- Huntington Ingalls (HII) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- L3Harris (LHX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Daily Range
8.89 9.60
Year Range
6.38 26.66
- Previous Close
- 9.08
- Open
- 9.45
- Bid
- 9.00
- Ask
- 9.30
- Low
- 8.89
- High
- 9.60
- Volume
- 4.280 K
- Daily Change
- -0.88%
- Month Change
- 4.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.04%
- Year Change
- 31.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%