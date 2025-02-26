QuotesSections
RCC: Ready Capital Corporation 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026

24.8900 USD 0.0400 (0.16%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RCC exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.8900 and at a high of 24.8900.

Follow Ready Capital Corporation 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

RCC News

Daily Range
24.8900 24.8900
Year Range
24.0402 26.8700
Previous Close
24.8500
Open
24.8900
Bid
24.8900
Ask
24.8930
Low
24.8900
High
24.8900
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
0.85%
6 Months Change
0.12%
Year Change
1.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%