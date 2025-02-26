Currencies / RCC
RCC: Ready Capital Corporation 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026
24.8900 USD 0.0400 (0.16%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RCC exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.8900 and at a high of 24.8900.
Follow Ready Capital Corporation 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.8900 24.8900
Year Range
24.0402 26.8700
- Previous Close
- 24.8500
- Open
- 24.8900
- Bid
- 24.8900
- Ask
- 24.8930
- Low
- 24.8900
- High
- 24.8900
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.12%
- Year Change
- 1.47%
