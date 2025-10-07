- Overview
QUMS: Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp
QUMS exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.9500 and at a high of 9.9500.
Follow Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QUMS stock price today?
Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 9.9500 today. It trades within 9.9500 - 9.9500, yesterday's close was 9.9450, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of QUMS shows these updates.
Does Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 9.9500. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track QUMS movements.
How to buy QUMS stock?
You can buy Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 9.9500. Orders are usually placed near 9.9500 or 9.9530, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QUMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QUMS stock?
Investing in Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.9300 - 9.9900 and current price 9.9500. Many compare 0.00% and -0.40% before placing orders at 9.9500 or 9.9530. Explore the QUMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp in the past year was 9.9900. Within 9.9300 - 9.9900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.9450 helps spot resistance levels. Track Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp (QUMS) over the year was 9.9300. Comparing it with the current 9.9500 and 9.9300 - 9.9900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QUMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QUMS stock split?
Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.9450, and -0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.9450
- Open
- 9.9500
- Bid
- 9.9500
- Ask
- 9.9530
- Low
- 9.9500
- High
- 9.9500
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.40%
- Year Change
- -0.40%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $16.01 B