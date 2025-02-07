Currencies / QNST
QNST: QuinStreet Inc
16.26 USD 0.08 (0.49%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QNST exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.97 and at a high of 16.37.
Follow QuinStreet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QNST News
Daily Range
15.97 16.37
Year Range
14.39 26.27
- Previous Close
- 16.18
- Open
- 16.24
- Bid
- 16.26
- Ask
- 16.56
- Low
- 15.97
- High
- 16.37
- Volume
- 738
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 5.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.74%
- Year Change
- -14.42%
