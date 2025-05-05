Currencies / QNCX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QNCX: Quince Therapeutics Inc
1.62 USD 0.02 (1.25%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QNCX exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.60 and at a high of 1.65.
Follow Quince Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QNCX News
- Quince Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $8 by Citizens JMP
- This Lionsgate Studios Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - APA (NASDAQ:APA), Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)
- Quince Therapeutics stock initiated with Market Outperform rating at JMP
- Quince Therapeutics adds immunology expert to scientific advisory board
- Quince Therapeutics to Participate at A-T Society’s 2025 A-T Clinical Research Conference
- Quince Therapeutics Announces Closing of Up to $22 Million Private Placement of Securities
- Quince Therapeutics stock soars after announcing $11.5 million private placement
- Quince Therapeutics raises $11.5 million in private placement
- Quince Therapeutics Exceeds 75% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 NEAT Clinical Trial in Ataxia-Telangiectasia
- Why Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
Daily Range
1.60 1.65
Year Range
0.69 2.46
- Previous Close
- 1.60
- Open
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.62
- Ask
- 1.92
- Low
- 1.60
- High
- 1.65
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- -0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.66%
- Year Change
- 113.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev