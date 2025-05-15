Currencies / PYXS
PYXS: Pyxis Oncology Inc
2.05 USD 0.15 (7.89%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PYXS exchange rate has changed by 7.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.91 and at a high of 2.14.
PYXS exchange rate has changed by 7.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.91 and at a high of 2.14.
Daily Range
1.91 2.14
Year Range
0.83 5.39
- Previous Close
- 1.90
- Open
- 1.93
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Low
- 1.91
- High
- 2.14
- Volume
- 1.751 K
- Daily Change
- 7.89%
- Month Change
- 60.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 109.18%
- Year Change
- -43.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%