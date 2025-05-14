Currencies / PRT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRT: PermRock Royalty Trust Trust Units
3.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRT exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.78 and at a high of 3.83.
Follow PermRock Royalty Trust Trust Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRT News
- Earnings call transcript: Esperat Group’s Q2 2025 revenue grows 5%, stock surges 19%
- Esprinet Q2 2025 slides reveal strong margin improvement amid continued growth
- Esprinet stock surges 14% after Q2 revenue beats forecasts on tech demand
- PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
- Earnings call transcript: Esprinet’s Q1 2025 results show cautious optimism
- PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
- Esprinet Q1 2025 slides: Sales up 4%, but profits plunge 85% amid rising costs
Daily Range
3.78 3.83
Year Range
3.26 4.63
- Previous Close
- 3.81
- Open
- 3.82
- Bid
- 3.81
- Ask
- 4.11
- Low
- 3.78
- High
- 3.83
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -4.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.21%
- Year Change
- -3.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev