Currencies / PRH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRH: Prudential Financial Inc 5.950% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2
26.06 USD 0.11 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRH exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.97 and at a high of 26.07.
Follow Prudential Financial Inc 5.950% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRH News
- Prudential Financial: Attractive Valuation After Recent Underperformance (NYSE:PRU)
- Why Does The Stock Market Exist? Here Is The Secret (SPX)
- A Pair Trade Opportunity By Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)
- Impax Global Social Leaders Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IGSLX)
- Why Prudential's Headwinds Are A Gift For Patient Investors (NYSE:PRU)
- Oakmark Global Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKGX)
- 10 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks: March 2025
Daily Range
25.97 26.07
Year Range
23.59 26.89
- Previous Close
- 25.95
- Open
- 26.05
- Bid
- 26.06
- Ask
- 26.36
- Low
- 25.97
- High
- 26.07
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.34%
- Year Change
- -0.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%