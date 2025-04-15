Currencies / PRG
PRG: PROG Holdings Inc
35.85 USD 0.32 (0.90%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRG exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.25 and at a high of 35.98.
Follow PROG Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PRG News
- Why Fast-paced Mover PROG Holdings (PRG) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Should Value Investors Buy Enova International (ENVA) Stock?
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on PROG Holdings stock at $45
- Should Value Investors Buy Prog Holdings (PRG) Stock?
- Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Prog Holdings (PRG) Right Now?
- PROG Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, PROG Holdings (PRG) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Is Prog Holdings (PRG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- PROG Holdings stock price target raised to $40 from $36 at Raymond James
- PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PROG Holdings beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- PROG Holdings (PRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- PROG Holdings Q2 2025 slides: EPS grows 11% despite retail partner bankruptcy
- PROG Holdings soars nearly 12% as Q2 earnings beat drives optimistic outlook
- PROG Holdings earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For July 2025
- BTIG downgrades Affirm, PROG Holdings on credit risks
- Breach Inlet Capital Urges PROG Holdings to Launch Strategic Review Process
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For June
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's May 2025 New Analysts
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Sector Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:VCR)
Daily Range
35.25 35.98
Year Range
23.52 50.12
- Previous Close
- 35.53
- Open
- 35.59
- Bid
- 35.85
- Ask
- 36.15
- Low
- 35.25
- High
- 35.98
- Volume
- 468
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.28%
- Year Change
- -25.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%