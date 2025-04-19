Valute / PRG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PRG: PROG Holdings Inc
35.50 USD 0.62 (1.72%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRG ha avuto una variazione del -1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.24 e ad un massimo di 35.97.
Segui le dinamiche di PROG Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRG News
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Why Fast-paced Mover PROG Holdings (PRG) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Should Value Investors Buy Enova International (ENVA) Stock?
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on PROG Holdings stock at $45
- Should Value Investors Buy Prog Holdings (PRG) Stock?
- Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Prog Holdings (PRG) Right Now?
- PROG Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, PROG Holdings (PRG) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Is Prog Holdings (PRG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- PROG Holdings stock price target raised to $40 from $36 at Raymond James
- PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PROG Holdings beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- PROG Holdings (PRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- PROG Holdings Q2 2025 slides: EPS grows 11% despite retail partner bankruptcy
- PROG Holdings soars nearly 12% as Q2 earnings beat drives optimistic outlook
- PROG Holdings earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For July 2025
- BTIG downgrades Affirm, PROG Holdings on credit risks
- Breach Inlet Capital Urges PROG Holdings to Launch Strategic Review Process
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For June
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's May 2025 New Analysts
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.24 35.97
Intervallo Annuale
23.52 50.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.12
- Apertura
- 35.97
- Bid
- 35.50
- Ask
- 35.80
- Minimo
- 35.24
- Massimo
- 35.97
- Volume
- 695
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.62%
20 settembre, sabato