QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PRG
Tornare a Azioni

PRG: PROG Holdings Inc

35.50 USD 0.62 (1.72%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRG ha avuto una variazione del -1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.24 e ad un massimo di 35.97.

Segui le dinamiche di PROG Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.24 35.97
Intervallo Annuale
23.52 50.12
Chiusura Precedente
36.12
Apertura
35.97
Bid
35.50
Ask
35.80
Minimo
35.24
Massimo
35.97
Volume
695
Variazione giornaliera
-1.72%
Variazione Mensile
2.10%
Variazione Semestrale
33.96%
Variazione Annuale
-26.62%
20 settembre, sabato