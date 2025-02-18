Currencies / PRFX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRFX: PainReform Ltd
1.38 USD 0.04 (2.99%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRFX exchange rate has changed by 2.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.34 and at a high of 1.38.
Follow PainReform Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRFX News
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.02%
- US Stocks Mixed; Home Depot Shares Gain After Q2 Results - Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI), Home Depot (NYSE:HD)
- PainReform’s DeepSolar unit joins NVIDIA Connect Program
- PainReform acquires majority stake in LayerBio to advance eye surgery drug
- Painreform stock falls after announcing strategic investment in LayerBio
- PainReform invests in LayerBio to expand into ophthalmology
- Blade Ranger: Consideration from PainReform Transaction Continues to Mature Following Growth in Software Sales
- Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Crude Oil Gains 1.5%; Fluor Shares Plunge Following Downbeat Earnings - PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX), Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
- US Stocks Mixed; NY State Business Activity Rises In February - Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI), Bio-Path Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPTH)
Daily Range
1.34 1.38
Year Range
0.43 16.63
- Previous Close
- 1.34
- Open
- 1.34
- Bid
- 1.38
- Ask
- 1.68
- Low
- 1.34
- High
- 1.38
- Volume
- 106
- Daily Change
- 2.99%
- Month Change
- -2.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.39%
- Year Change
- 122.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev