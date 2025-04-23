Currencies / POWW
POWW: AMMO Inc
1.43 USD 0.01 (0.70%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
POWW exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.41 and at a high of 1.45.
Follow AMMO Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
POWW News
- Outdoor Holding: Under Founder-Led GunBroker Transformation (Rating Upgrade) (POWW)
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Edge Higher, CPI
- Gun stocks climb as Smith & Wesson, GrabAGun extend rally after Kirk shooting
- Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GunBroker Won't Save Outdoor Holding: 9.2% Yielding Preferred Offers Better Risk-Reward
- Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Implode This Month - AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW), ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)
Daily Range
1.41 1.45
Year Range
0.95 2.14
- Previous Close
- 1.42
- Open
- 1.43
- Bid
- 1.43
- Ask
- 1.73
- Low
- 1.41
- High
- 1.45
- Volume
- 1.134 K
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.62%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%