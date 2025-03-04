Currencies / PNFPP
PNFPP: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc - Depositary shares of Pinnacle
25.13 USD 0.07 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PNFPP exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.02 and at a high of 25.13.
Follow Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc - Depositary shares of Pinnacle dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
25.02 25.13
Year Range
23.68 25.89
- Previous Close
- 25.06
- Open
- 25.10
- Bid
- 25.13
- Ask
- 25.43
- Low
- 25.02
- High
- 25.13
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.42%
- Year Change
- 2.95%
