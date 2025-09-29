- Overview
PMTRU: Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I
PMTRU exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.48 and at a high of 10.69.
Follow Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PMTRU stock price today?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock is priced at 10.69 today. It trades within -0.47%, yesterday's close was 10.74, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of PMTRU shows these updates.
Does Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock pay dividends?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I is currently valued at 10.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.84% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTRU movements.
How to buy PMTRU stock?
You can buy Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I shares at the current price of 10.69. Orders are usually placed near 10.69 or 10.99, while 6 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow PMTRU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMTRU stock?
Investing in Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I involves considering the yearly range 10.10 - 10.98 and current price 10.69. Many compare -0.09% and 5.84% before placing orders at 10.69 or 10.99. Explore the PMTRU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I in the past year was 10.98. Within 10.10 - 10.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I performance using the live chart.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I (PMTRU) over the year was 10.10. Comparing it with the current 10.69 and 10.10 - 10.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTRU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMTRU stock split?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.74, and 5.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.74
- Open
- 10.66
- Bid
- 10.69
- Ask
- 10.99
- Low
- 10.48
- High
- 10.69
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.84%
- Year Change
- 5.84%
