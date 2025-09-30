시세섹션
통화 / PMTRU
PMTRU: Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I

10.69 USD 0.05 (0.47%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PMTRU 환율이 오늘 -0.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.48이고 고가는 10.69이었습니다.

Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PMTRU stock price today?

Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock is priced at 10.69 today. It trades within -0.47%, yesterday's close was 10.74, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of PMTRU shows these updates.

Does Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock pay dividends?

Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I is currently valued at 10.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.84% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTRU movements.

How to buy PMTRU stock?

You can buy Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I shares at the current price of 10.69. Orders are usually placed near 10.69 or 10.99, while 6 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow PMTRU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PMTRU stock?

Investing in Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I involves considering the yearly range 10.10 - 10.98 and current price 10.69. Many compare -0.09% and 5.84% before placing orders at 10.69 or 10.99. Explore the PMTRU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock highest prices?

The highest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I in the past year was 10.98. Within 10.10 - 10.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I performance using the live chart.

What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I (PMTRU) over the year was 10.10. Comparing it with the current 10.69 and 10.10 - 10.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTRU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PMTRU stock split?

Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.74, and 5.84% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
10.48 10.69
년간 변동
10.10 10.98
이전 종가
10.74
시가
10.66
Bid
10.69
Ask
10.99
저가
10.48
고가
10.69
볼륨
6
일일 변동
-0.47%
월 변동
-0.09%
6개월 변동
5.84%
년간 변동율
5.84%
