- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PMTRU: Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I
PMTRU 환율이 오늘 -0.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.48이고 고가는 10.69이었습니다.
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is PMTRU stock price today?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock is priced at 10.69 today. It trades within -0.47%, yesterday's close was 10.74, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of PMTRU shows these updates.
Does Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock pay dividends?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I is currently valued at 10.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.84% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTRU movements.
How to buy PMTRU stock?
You can buy Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I shares at the current price of 10.69. Orders are usually placed near 10.69 or 10.99, while 6 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow PMTRU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMTRU stock?
Investing in Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I involves considering the yearly range 10.10 - 10.98 and current price 10.69. Many compare -0.09% and 5.84% before placing orders at 10.69 or 10.99. Explore the PMTRU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I in the past year was 10.98. Within 10.10 - 10.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I performance using the live chart.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I (PMTRU) over the year was 10.10. Comparing it with the current 10.69 and 10.10 - 10.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTRU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMTRU stock split?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.74, and 5.84% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 10.74
- 시가
- 10.66
- Bid
- 10.69
- Ask
- 10.99
- 저가
- 10.48
- 고가
- 10.69
- 볼륨
- 6
- 일일 변동
- -0.47%
- 월 변동
- -0.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.84%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4