Currencies / PMN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PMN: ProMIS Neurosciences Inc
0.42 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PMN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.41 and at a high of 0.45.
Follow ProMIS Neurosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PMN News
- ProMIS advances Alzheimer’s drug to final dose level in clinical trial
- Phoenix Mecano stock drops 3% as Q2 profit plunges on weak demand, costs
- ProMIS Neurosciences raises $12 million through PIPE financing and warrants
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- ProMIS Neurosciences stock gets FDA Fast Track designation for PMN310
- ProMIS Neurosciences ends at-the-market agreement and receives FDA fast track for PMN310
- Why Is ProMIS Neurosciences Stock (PMN) Up 180% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.04%
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Domino's Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dow Gains 50 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- ProMIS Neurosciences stock soars after FDA grants Fast Track for Alzheimer’s drug
- FDA grants fast track designation to ProMIS Neurosciences’ Alzheimer’s drug
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- ProMIS Neurosciences receives extension from Nasdaq to regain minimum bid price
- ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
- Promis Neurosciences approves new incentive plan
- This NeuroSense Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Monday - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
Daily Range
0.41 0.45
Year Range
0.38 1.59
- Previous Close
- 0.42
- Open
- 0.43
- Bid
- 0.42
- Ask
- 0.72
- Low
- 0.41
- High
- 0.45
- Volume
- 266
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -22.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -40.85%
- Year Change
- -66.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev