PINE-PA: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
PINE-PA exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.50 and at a high of 24.85.
Follow Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PINE-PA stock price today?
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. stock is priced at 24.80 today. It trades within 24.50 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 24.50, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of PINE-PA shows these updates.
Does Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is currently valued at 24.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.85% and USD. View the chart live to track PINE-PA movements.
How to buy PINE-PA stock?
You can buy Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. shares at the current price of 24.80. Orders are usually placed near 24.80 or 25.10, while 86 and 1.22% show market activity. Follow PINE-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PINE-PA stock?
Investing in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 24.04 - 24.85 and current price 24.80. Many compare 0.85% and 0.85% before placing orders at 24.80 or 25.10. Explore the PINE-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. in the past year was 24.85. Within 24.04 - 24.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE-PA) over the year was 24.04. Comparing it with the current 24.80 and 24.04 - 24.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PINE-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PINE-PA stock split?
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.50, and 0.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.50
- Open
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.80
- Ask
- 25.10
- Low
- 24.50
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.85%
- Year Change
- 0.85%