Currencies / PECO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PECO: Phillips Edison & Company Inc
35.32 USD 0.20 (0.56%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PECO exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.30 and at a high of 35.55.
Follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PECO News
- What Makes Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) a New Buy Stock
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- 5 Reasons to Add Regency Centers Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brixmor Property, Phillips Edison and Urban Edge Properties
- Top 3 Retail REITs to Watch as Industry Sentiment Strengthens
- Phillips Edison declares $0.1025 monthly dividend payable in September
- Phillips Edison: On Sale And Built For Lasting Income (NASDAQ:PECO)
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Phillips Edison & Company (PECO)
- Earnings call transcript: Phillips Edison Co misses EPS, beats revenue in Q2 2025
- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PECO)
- Phillips Edison Q2 2025 slides: Grocery-anchored strategy drives 6.3% FFO growth
- Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Phillips Edison shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Phillips Edison Co earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Barclays bullish on Kimco, Federal Realty as it launches coverage of retail REITs
- Phillips Edison stock initiated with Equalweight rating by Barclays
- Barclays begins coverage on six U.S. shopping center REITs, rates 2 stocks Buy
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Phillips Edison & Company Announces Pricing of Offering of $350 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2032
- Phillips Edison prices $350 million in senior unsecured notes
- Phillips Edison & Company to Present at Nareit REITweek 2025 Investor Conference
- Disparate Property Supply In Tampa Creates Selective Opportunity
- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Daily Range
35.30 35.55
Year Range
32.40 40.12
- Previous Close
- 35.52
- Open
- 35.53
- Bid
- 35.32
- Ask
- 35.62
- Low
- 35.30
- High
- 35.55
- Volume
- 429
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.23%
- Year Change
- -6.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%