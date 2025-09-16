QuotesSections
PCTTW
PCTTW: PureCycle Technologies Inc - Warrant

3.9155 USD 0.1445 (3.56%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PCTTW exchange rate has changed by -3.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.8100 and at a high of 3.9409.

Follow PureCycle Technologies Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
3.8100 3.9409
Year Range
0.8900 6.1600
Previous Close
4.0600
Open
3.9409
Bid
3.9155
Ask
3.9185
Low
3.8100
High
3.9409
Volume
4
Daily Change
-3.56%
Month Change
-12.98%
6 Months Change
161.03%
Year Change
56.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%