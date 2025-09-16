Currencies / PCTTW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PCTTW: PureCycle Technologies Inc - Warrant
3.9155 USD 0.1445 (3.56%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCTTW exchange rate has changed by -3.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.8100 and at a high of 3.9409.
Follow PureCycle Technologies Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
3.8100 3.9409
Year Range
0.8900 6.1600
- Previous Close
- 4.0600
- Open
- 3.9409
- Bid
- 3.9155
- Ask
- 3.9185
- Low
- 3.8100
- High
- 3.9409
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -3.56%
- Month Change
- -12.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 161.03%
- Year Change
- 56.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%