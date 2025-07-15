Currencies / PCOR
PCOR: Procore Technologies Inc
71.07 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCOR exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.11 and at a high of 71.29.
Follow Procore Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PCOR News
Daily Range
70.11 71.29
Year Range
53.71 88.93
- Previous Close
- 71.03
- Open
- 71.12
- Bid
- 71.07
- Ask
- 71.37
- Low
- 70.11
- High
- 71.29
- Volume
- 484
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 4.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.81%
- Year Change
- 15.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%