PCOR: Procore Technologies Inc
72.69 USD 0.11 (0.15%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PCOR hat sich für heute um 0.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 74.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Procore Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
71.61 74.37
Jahresspanne
53.71 88.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 72.58
- Eröffnung
- 73.47
- Bid
- 72.69
- Ask
- 72.99
- Tief
- 71.61
- Hoch
- 74.37
- Volumen
- 1.985 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.15%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.27%
- Jahresänderung
- 17.83%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K