PCOR: Procore Technologies Inc

72.69 USD 0.11 (0.15%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PCOR hat sich für heute um 0.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 74.37 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Procore Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
71.61 74.37
Jahresspanne
53.71 88.93
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
72.58
Eröffnung
73.47
Bid
72.69
Ask
72.99
Tief
71.61
Hoch
74.37
Volumen
1.985 K
Tagesänderung
0.15%
Monatsänderung
7.35%
6-Monatsänderung
10.27%
Jahresänderung
17.83%
