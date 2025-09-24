QuotesSections
Currencies / PBR-A
Back to US Stock Market

PBR-A: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares

12.17 USD 0.05 (0.41%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PBR-A exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.13 and at a high of 12.21.

Follow Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
12.13 12.21
Year Range
10.33 12.21
Previous Close
12.12
Open
12.13
Bid
12.17
Ask
12.47
Low
12.13
High
12.21
Volume
484
Daily Change
0.41%
Month Change
6.75%
6 Months Change
6.85%
Year Change
6.85%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%